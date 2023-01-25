‘She’s Gotten The Last Laugh’: Gisele Bündchen Doing A ‘Victory Lap’ After Ex-Husband Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Hopes Are Crushed
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is doing a victory dance with toyboy beau Joaquim Valente after humiliated ex-husband Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were punted from the NFL playoffs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Gisele was mocking the way Tom played after his team was beaten by the Dallas Cowboys,’ said a source. “She’d told him he was too old to play anymore, and his decision to come back for another season was the reason she dumped him.”
“Now she’s gotten that last laugh,” said the insider. The same day Brady, 45, fizzled on the field, gorgeous Gisele was working up a sweat during a run in Costa Rica with 34-year-old jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim.
“She’s really rubbing his nose in it,” the source said. “She wants Tom to know she thinks he did her wrong — and their two kids — wrong.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele’s marriage fell apart after he decided to return to the NFL after initially retiring. Sources said Gisele felt like Tom had betrayed her after he had promised to spend more time with the family.
“Gisele was furious,” said a source. “He had promised her he would finally devote time to her and the kids. She felt lied to and abandoned. That was the end of their marriage!”
The scorned model, 43, filed for divorce on October 28 — and the split was finalized the same day! Following the divorce, Gisele purchased an $11.5 million Miami mansion — directly across a narrow waterway from the aging quarterback’s digs!
“Gisele is hitting Tom with an all-out blitz of embarrassments to make him realize he made the wrong call by returning to football,” the source said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady has been struggling privately on whether he will return for another season in the NFL.
“Whatever he chooses, Tom wants to spend more time with his kids and to get his breath back after all the personal strife he’s been through,” a source said.
The source added that Tom will likely not move on as quickly as Gisele has. “There’s no shortage of women who would love to date him and he’s already had friends willing to set him up,” said an insider. “He’s not going to go for just anyone. He wants to settle down as opposed to dating around."