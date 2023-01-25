‘She’s Gotten The Last Laugh’: Gisele Bündchen Doing A ‘Victory Lap’ After Ex-Husband Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Hopes Are Crushed

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is doing a victory dance with toyboy beau Joaquim Valente after humiliated ex-husband Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were punted from the NFL playoffs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Gisele was mocking the way Tom played after his team was beaten by the Dallas Cowboys,’ said a source. “She’d told him he was too old to play anymore, and his decision to come back for another season was the reason she dumped him.”