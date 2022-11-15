Gisele, Who? Tom Brady SCRUBS Ex-Wife & Kids From Twitter After Model Steps Out With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

Removing his family photo, Tom opted for a picture of himself in his Buccaneers gear. He also changed his laser-eyed Twitter profile photo, which was a nod to Bitcoin, to a statue-like figure of a Brady replica.

In 2021, the pair got tangled up in the cryptocurrency world when they took an equity stake in FTX, which has since collapsed. While Brady's header change appears to be a direct response to their divorce, his profile picture is most likely due to the bankrupt crypto exchange.

But, as followers pointed out, the timing is interesting.