Gisele, Who? Tom Brady SCRUBS Ex-Wife & Kids From Twitter After Model Steps Out With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor
She's OUT! Tom Brady removed his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen from his Twitter header one day after she stepped out with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, RadarOnline.com has learned. But Gisele wasn't the only one that got the boot.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback used to proudly display a sweet family photo showing Gisele and their two kids — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — along with Brady's oldest son, Jack, 15, who he shares with Bridget Moynahan, with their backs to the camera as they stared at the sunset.
On Sunday, after photos circulated showing Gisele with Joaquim at dinner with the children, Brady changed his Twitter header — and it didn't go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans.
Removing his family photo, Tom opted for a picture of himself in his Buccaneers gear. He also changed his laser-eyed Twitter profile photo, which was a nod to Bitcoin, to a statue-like figure of a Brady replica.
In 2021, the pair got tangled up in the cryptocurrency world when they took an equity stake in FTX, which has since collapsed. While Brady's header change appears to be a direct response to their divorce, his profile picture is most likely due to the bankrupt crypto exchange.
But, as followers pointed out, the timing is interesting.
Hours before he made the swap, Gisele was seen at dinner in Costa Rica with Valente and the two kids she shares with her ex-husband. The two appeared to be comfortable and having fun on their night out.
While rumors began swirling that the supermodel had already moved on, RadarOnline.com discovered the romance rumors are "completely false.”
“Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half,” an insider spilled to Page Six, adding their friendship is “strictly platonic and professional."
But sources close to Brady aren't buying it.
According to pals, Valente lives in Miami, leaving many to question why he was in Costa Rica with newly single Gisele.
"It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage," one friend told TMZ.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Gisele filed for divorce on October 28, and hours later, the judge signed off, making the end of her 13-year marriage to Brady official.
The former lovers hashed out details like custody of their two children and property in private. The settlement of their divorce will remain confidential; however, we do know that they agreed to joint custody of Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.
It has also been discovered that Brady will keep their $17 million Miami property — which is still under construction. However, Gisele will live next door. The supermodel shelled out $11 million on her own mansion right next to the dream home she was creating with Brady.