Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady's 'Starstruck' Judge Ignored 20-Day Waiting Period For Quickie Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's star power came in handy for their divorce. The Florida judge, who signed off on the end of their marriage, was so "starstruck" with the A-list exes that he allegedly ignored the 20-day waiting period, instead granting them a divorce hours after Gisele filed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Glades County Administrative Judge Jack Lundy reportedly sparked outrage when he signed on the dotted line, declaring Gisele and Tom officially single on October 28. According to state law, there is supposed to be a 20-day wait period between a divorce filing and the final judgment.
However, Lundy put his John Hancock on the divorce papers just 33 minutes after their case was filed, Daily Mail reported on Friday.
Time stamps allegedly show Gisele and Tom's case was filed at 10:38 AM last Friday, and Lundy's final judgment became official at 11:11 AM — a move that some locals have questioned.
"(Being starstruck) is likely the explanation for this," Michael Barfield, who's the director of public access for the Florida Center for Government Accountability, told the outlet.
"The way the judge handled this case is unprecedented," he said. "It seems that the judge and the lawyers coordinated things to happen in advance of the divorce filing while the right to know is the basis of the court system."
Vanilla Ice's Palm Beach divorce attorney, John Christiansen Jr., backed up Barfield's claims.
"I don't want to be seen as being critical of a judge," he said. "But I can tell you that the cases we have done end in a hearing where the husband or the wife, sometimes both, have to appear."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former lovers hashed out details like custody of their two children and property in private. The settlement of their divorce will remain confidential; however, we do know that they agreed to joint custody of Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.
We told you first — Gisele's inner circle warned her to update the prenup, especially after Tom signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.
We're also told her pals are angry at the football star for breaking his promise and returning back to the field.
Tom addressed the heartache of ending their decade-long marriage this week; however, sources say Gisele is sleeping just fine with her decision.
The supermodel “has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself," an insider spilled, adding that “enough time has passed that she is settling in.”