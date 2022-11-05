Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady's 'Starstruck' Judge Ignored 20-Day Waiting Period For Quickie Divorce

Glades County Administrative Judge Jack Lundy reportedly sparked outrage when he signed on the dotted line, declaring Gisele and Tom officially single on October 28. According to state law, there is supposed to be a 20-day wait period between a divorce filing and the final judgment.

However, Lundy put his John Hancock on the divorce papers just 33 minutes after their case was filed, Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Time stamps allegedly show Gisele and Tom's case was filed at 10:38 AM last Friday, and Lundy's final judgment became official at 11:11 AM — a move that some locals have questioned.