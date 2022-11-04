Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Agree To Joint Custody Of 2 Children In Private Divorce Settlement

Tom Brady & his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen agreed to share joint custody of their 2 children to avoid a nasty public battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed the former powerhouse couple’s children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, will have "free access" to both parents. Brady has an older son Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.