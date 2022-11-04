Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Agree To Joint Custody Of 2 Children In Private Divorce Settlement
Tom Brady & his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen agreed to share joint custody of their 2 children to avoid a nasty public battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed the former powerhouse couple’s children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, will have "free access" to both parents. Brady has an older son Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
An insider told People that the kids will be allowed to stay with whichever parent they want, “whenever they want.”
"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," the source said. "That's not who either of them are."
"These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents," the insider promised.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Gisele filed for divorce from Tom after 13 years of marriage. Sources said the marriage had been crumbling for months with the supermodel furious with the NFL quarterback for deciding to unretire and return to the league.
Another source said Gisele felt betrayed because Tom had promised he would spend more time with the family. The couple attempted to attend couple’s therapy in the months before they split.
The whole situation blew up in September when Page Six reported Gisele had left the family compound in Tampa, Florida for a solo trip to Costa Rica.
The model returned home days later but didn’t go back home to Tom. Instead, she decided to stay in a rental in Miami. While at the home, Gisele hired a team of powerhouse divorce lawyers to hash out a settlement with Tom.
Sources said the exes had an “iron-clad prenup” which made the divorce negotiations simple. Gisele walked away with 2 mansions in Miami while Tom kept the couple’s under-construction $17 million pad in Indian Creek Island in Miami.
Gisele will also keep the home they bought in Costa Rica. Other properties they had to split include a property in Montana, a New York City apartment, and a home in the Bahamas.
The couple had a combined net worth of an estimated $800 million.