Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 'IRONCLAD' Prenup Sped Up Divorce — Find Out Who Keeps $17 Million Mansion
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had an "ironclad" prenup in place before they wed in February 2009, RadarOnline.com has learned, making the division of their assets expeditious.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the exes are both now legally single after 13 years of marriage.
The NFL legend and Brazilian supermodel "both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn't that complicated in the end," an insider told Page Six, saying it took more time to divide up "their massive property portfolio."
As for who got what, the source said that it is speculated Brady will hang on to their $17 million mansion currently under construction in Miami.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that construction was back in full swing at their mega-mansion just days after the two finalized their divorce settlement.
Newly captured photos on Monday showed more than a dozen construction workers arriving at the Indian Creek Island property.
Bündchen recently purchased her own $1.25 million home near Miami Beach and according to the report, she will also retain their property on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.
The source said the division of their property portfolio was settled ahead of the filing.
It is reported the former flames will share joint custody of their children Benjamin, 12 and Vivian, 9, post-split as the exes adapt to their new lives.
"This was not Tom's idea," an insider told People about their divorce, claiming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback "wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things" because ultimately, he "didn't want the marriage to end."
The former Patriots star was "willing to go to therapy, marriage counseling — whatever it took to make things work," the insider further alleged, adding that he "didn't want the kids to have divorced parents."
However, they said Bündchen felt that "it was a little bit too little, too late."
During a recent episode of his Sirius XM show, Let's Go!, Brady said he was remaining positive.
"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation," he shared. "I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."