Moving On Already? Gisele Bündchen Spotted On Cozy Date With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor, Model Brought Kids She Shares With Tom Brady
Single Gisele Bündchen was spotted on a date with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente only days after settling her $450 million divorce with Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bündchen, 42, was seen walking around Costa Rica with Valente and the two children she shares with her ex-husband: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The group was seen eating at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas.
The model flaunted her tight stomach with a gray crop top with a pair of black pants. The supermodel looked extremely relaxed around her instructor in photos obtained by Page Six.
The outlet revealed the model and the instructor have a past. The two worked together on a shoot for Dust Magazine in 2021.
Earlier this year, Bündchen posted on Instagram about learning jiu-jitsu and credited Valente for being an “awesome teacher.”
“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram. “I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women.”
She added, “I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!” Brady replied in the comments, “My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered.”
Bündchen and Valente have yet to confirm their potential new relationship. At the moment, the model follows Valente on Instagram, but Brady is not following the instructor.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Bündchen filed for divorce from Brady in Florida after 13 years of marriage.
Sources said the two had been having problems with their marriage after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL. An insider said the model felt her then-husband had betrayed her after backtracking on his promise to spend more time with their family.
The couple hashed out a divorce settlement before filing the divorce petition. As part of the deal, the couple will share joint custody of their kids. Brady walked away with a $17 million plot of land where he’s building a mega-mansion and Gisele walked away with 2 Florida properties and their home in Costa Rica.