Moving On Already? Gisele Bündchen Spotted On Cozy Date With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor, Model Brought Kids She Shares With Tom Brady

Single Gisele Bündchen was spotted on a date with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente only days after settling her $450 million divorce with Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bündchen, 42, was seen walking around Costa Rica with Valente and the two children she shares with her ex-husband: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The group was seen eating at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas.