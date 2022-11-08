Single Gisele Bündchen Takes Trip To Costa Rica With Kids, Days After Settling $400 Million Divorce With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen was all smiles while living her newly single life in Costa Rica days after her divorce from Tom Brady became final, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The supermodel, 42, was spotted with her son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, who she shares with the NFL quarterback, 45.
In photos, obtained by Page Six, Bündchen appeared to be in good spirits as she walked around the streets with her offspring.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, as part of the divorce settlement, the model walked away with the family’s home in Costa Rica. She will also keep the $1.5 million pad in Miami she recently purchased along with a much bigger home nearby.
Brady will keep the $17 million mansion on Miami’s Indian Creek Island. The couple agreed their children will have “free access” to both parents when it comes to custody.
An insider said the children will be allowed to live with whichever parent they want, “whenever they want.’
"They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," a source told People. "That's not who either of them are."
"These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents," the source added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Gisele filed for divorce from Tom after 13 years of marriage. Sources had been claiming for months the couple were in serious trouble and were having blowout fights.
Insiders claim Gisele was furious with Tom for deciding to unretire from the NFL. She felt he had betrayed a promise to spend more time with their family, sources said.
RadarOnline.com previously reported, the two attempted to work out their issues for months and even tried couples therapy.
A source close to Tom said the divorce was not his idea. "This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s idea,” the source told People. The insider claimed the football star “wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things … he didn’t want the divorce and he didn’t want this marriage to end.”
Prior to Gisele's trip to Costa Rica, Tom was spotted hanging out with their kids on Halloween.