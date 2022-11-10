Gisele Bündchen Drops $11 Million On Florida Mansion Right Next To Ex-Husband Tom Brady’s Pad

Gisele Bündchen will be able to keep an eye on Tom Brady after buying a home only minutes away from her ex-husband, RadarOnline.com.

According to sources close to the exes, the supermodel purchased an $11.5 million mansion in Miami Beach. The pad sits directly across from the home Brady has been building. The duo had purchased the pad while married but the NFL quarterback walked away with the $17 million plot of land in the divorce.