‘Fantastic Four’ Star Ioan Gruffudd’s Ex Alice Evans Begs Court Not To Sell $2 Million Family Home She Lives In With Kids Despite His Alleged Financial Struggles

In his recent plea, Ioan said he lacks “sufficient income or assets to pay the monthly expenses required to maintain” the home. He told the court that Alice had lived in the family home since January 2021 but he had moved out. He had been paying the expenses which total $6,570 a month.

“My income in 2022 is drastically lower than it was in 2021 and other recent years. I am struggling to keep paying even basic living expenses for myself, Alice and the children such as health insurance, and utilities,” he said. Ioan said he asked his ex to sell the home but she refused.

The actor said he believes the home to be worth $2 million with a mortgage balance of $745k. In his declaration, he said work had slowed down for him and he only had one limited project in 2022 with no future projects on the horizon. He said he lives with Bianca in an apartment that she pays for due to his “financial circumstances.”