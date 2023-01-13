‘Fantastic Four’ Star Ioan Gruffudd’s Ex Alice Evans Begs Court Not To Sell $2 Million Family Home She Lives In With Kids Despite His Alleged Financial Struggles
Ioan Gruffudd’s estranged wife Alice Evans has rushed to court pleading for the home she lives in with their children not to be sold off — and questioned his claims he’s facing financial struggles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Alice objected to the request from Ioan to list their longtime Los Angeles pad.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Ioan rushed to court claiming he could no longer afford the house bills. Alice and his children Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7, still live in the home. He accused Alice of refusing to help him with the bills related to the property.
Ioan and Alice are in the middle of a bitter divorce. He filed to end his marriage in 2021 after 13 years together. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. In his petition, he listed January 1, 2021, as the date of separation.
In addition, he demanded joint custody of their children. In response, Alice demanded primary custody and child and spousal support. The divorce has been incredibly contentious and Ioan was even granted a restraining order against his ex.
In court, he accused her of harassing him and his new girlfriend Bianca Wallace on social media.
In his recent plea, Ioan said he lacks “sufficient income or assets to pay the monthly expenses required to maintain” the home. He told the court that Alice had lived in the family home since January 2021 but he had moved out. He had been paying the expenses which total $6,570 a month.
“My income in 2022 is drastically lower than it was in 2021 and other recent years. I am struggling to keep paying even basic living expenses for myself, Alice and the children such as health insurance, and utilities,” he said. Ioan said he asked his ex to sell the home but she refused.
The actor said he believes the home to be worth $2 million with a mortgage balance of $745k. In his declaration, he said work had slowed down for him and he only had one limited project in 2022 with no future projects on the horizon. He said he lives with Bianca in an apartment that she pays for due to his “financial circumstances.”
Ioan said he only had $2,829 in his American bank accounts with very little in his overseas account. He said he had no investment accounts.
Now, in response, Alice has demanded Ioan’s request be denied. She said while Ioan claims he has no money he was paid $750k for a project in 2021. She said that was consistent with what he made during their marriage.
Alice said she stopped working and focused on raising their two children. She said she believed they were happily married until 20202 when he told her it was over.
“Ioan was my entire life — and the cornerstone of our family. I emotionally struggled to understand how a love I believed was so strong could have ended so badly. Yes, there were likely signs throughout the latter part of our marriage; however, not like many other relationships, they must have simply gone unnoticed.”
Alice admitted she has “not handled my efforts to emotionally cope with this process in the most appropriate and/or productive manner but time is starting to heal. It is an ongoing work in process for me as I had (and have) never experienced such devastation, nor could I have anticipated such.”
As part of her plea to keep the home, she accused Ioan of only seeing the children briefly every week. She said without the home “Ioan will provide minimal, if any, financial support for our children while he continues to live rent free with his girlfriend paying the majority of their living expenses.”
A judge has yet to rule.