Ioan Gruffudd & Alice Evans Fail To Settle Bitter Divorce In Mediation Weeks After Judge Granted Actor Restraining Order Against Ex
Ioan Gruffudd and his estranged wife, Alice Evans, were unable to reach an agreement even with the help of a mediator in family court, Radar has exclusively learned.
Tension between the exes has been at an all-time high in recent weeks, and it appears the Titanic star, 48, and former British actress, 54, are still not seeing eye-to-eye post-split.
Court docs show the exes' appointment was on Wednesday, August 31.
RadarOnline.com can confirm they have another hearing set for October 11 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse as they work on coparenting their two daughters.
The paperwork obtained by RadarOnline.com also shows both of them completed the mandatory Our Children First program.
"Parents are required by law to attend a mediation orientation/parent education program and a mediation session prior to appearing at an Order to Show Cause or Trial regarding the custody and/or visitation of their children," per the Superior Court of Los Angeles.
Their appointment came after a judge signed off on a three-year restraining order for Gruffudd.
Due to the change, Evans is now prohibited from posting about the Fantastic Four alum via social media in addition to being banned from leaking private text messages regarding their children.
The former couple share two daughters, Ella and Elsie.
He was previously granted a temporary restraining order in February over Evans' alleged threat to do "what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp," weeks after he filed for divorce following 13 years of marriage.
In his past filing, he said Evans continued to cause him distress, also making mention of his new love interest.
Gruffudd said that his ex had used her social media accounts to continue to "harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend, Bianca Wallace."
Evans fired back in her declaration, "I have not harassed, threatened, made libelous or slanderous statements regarding [Ioan] or Bianca Wallace, including to the media or by way or social media. Nor have I ever directed anyone to do so on my behalf."
According to his petition, he listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup.
RadarOnline.com can confirm Evans has demanded primary custody and spousal support.