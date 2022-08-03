Judge Grants Ioan Gruffudd 3-Year Restraining Order After Claiming Ex Alice Evans Made Threats To Do What 'Amber Did To Johnny'

The harsher restrictions come after Gruffudd was granted a temporary restraining order against the mother of his two daughters, 12-year-old Ella and 8-year-old Elsie, in February, claiming he was overwhelmed with messages and verbal threats from Evans.

Earlier this month, when he rushed back to court amid their online drama, he also asked for the judge to order Evans, 54, not to contact his employer or make disparaging statements about him.

In court documents, the Fantastic Four star said since the restraining order was put in place, Evans "has used her social media accounts to continue to harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend, Bianca Wallace."