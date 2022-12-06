‘I Am Struggling’: ‘102 Dalmatians’ Star Ioan Gruffudd Reveals He Only Has $2,829 In His Bank Account As Divorce With Ex-Alice Evans Drains His Savings

102 Dalmatians star Ioan Gruffudd revealed his dire financial situation as part of his plea in court to sell off the home his ex-Alice Evans is currently living in, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, the actor pleaded with a judge to allow him to list the Los Angeles home that he owns with Evans.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2021, Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans after 13 years of marriage. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed the date of separation as January 1, 2021.