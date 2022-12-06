‘I Am Struggling’: ‘102 Dalmatians’ Star Ioan Gruffudd Reveals He Only Has $2,829 In His Bank Account As Divorce With Ex-Alice Evans Drains His Savings
102 Dalmatians star Ioan Gruffudd revealed his dire financial situation as part of his plea in court to sell off the home his ex-Alice Evans is currently living in, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, the actor pleaded with a judge to allow him to list the Los Angeles home that he owns with Evans.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2021, Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans after 13 years of marriage. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed the date of separation as January 1, 2021.
The two share daughters Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7. Gruffudd asked the court to award him joint custody of their children. In response, Evans demanded primary custody along with child and spousal support.
In his newly filed motion, Gruffudd said that neither he nor Evans have “sufficient income or assets to pay the monthly expenses required to maintain” the home.
In a declaration, Gruffudd said Evans has continued to live in the home with their kids since they separated in January 2021. He said he has paid all the expenses totaling $6,570 a month.
The actor said he can no longer afford to pay for that. “My income in 2022 is drastically lower than it was in 2021 and other recent years. I am struggling to keep paying even basic living expenses for myself, Alice and the children such as health insurance, and utilities,” he said.
He said he asked Evans to agree to sell the home but she refused. Gruffudd believes the property to be worth $2 million with a mortgage balance of $745k. He said the home is community property but he should be reimbursed for his contributions since he purchased it before the marriage.
Gruffudd said they signed a prenuptial agreement that lays out the home details.
In the docs, Gruffudd revealed he was hired for one limited project in 2022 but he does not have any current projects and has no contracts for future work at this time.
The actor said he continues to receive residuals for past work but the income is not consistent. He said they total less than $30k per year.
Gruffudd said his current rent for his apartment is $3,400. He lives with his girlfriend who is paying for the bills and has been since September 2022 “due to my financial circumstances.”
He revealed his savings have been depleted since the split and he currently holds $2,829 in his American bank accounts and approximately £12,193 in his United Kingdom bank account. He said he has no investment accounts.
On top of that, he said the parties’ debts are mounting. He said the mortgage payments are three months behind and he owes $15k. In addition, he owes $11k in property tax payments and €67,760 in taxes to the French government for his 2021 work there.
Gruffudd said other debts with Evans include thousands in back taxes and $4,616 to the Los Angeles Department of water and Power. He said Evans also does not have sufficient funds of income to pay for the home.
A judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the divorce has become increasingly nasty in the past year.
The actor took out a restraining order against Evans accusing her of harassing him and his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.
He accused Evans of threatening to "do what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp."
“Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp. Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands," he said.
A judge signed off on a three-year restraining order.