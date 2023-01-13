'RHOBH' Star Crystal Minkoff Returning For Season 13, Bringing 'Friend' From Infamous Gal Group With Her
Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins are out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it looks like one of their spots has already been filled. RadarOnline.com is hearing that Crystal Minkoff will be back for Season 13, and she'll be bringing a "pal" from her infamous friend group with her.
According to insiders, Crystal will return with a diamond. Producers are allegedly adding one of the ladies from her 14 friends group to the mix. The unnamed woman will surely bring the drama, as she's one of the alleged 14 ladies who had a fallout with Crystal — which was a topic of conversation last season.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, filming is set to begin toward the end of January, months after the women of 90210 were put on pause both the cast and the show's production team "needed a break" after an emotionally draining Season 12.
Crystal's return and the cast addition reportedly came from Andy Cohen himself, who was allegedly overheard chatting about the news.
"Allegedly a certain Bravo host was heard saying that RHOBH begins filming in a few weeks. 1 of the news HWs is one of the Crystal's "14 friends," seemingly confirming Crystal's return too," Queens of Bravo spilled on social media this week.
We've reached out to Bravo and Crystal for comment.
RadarOnline.com was told weeks ago that contracts had not been given out, with one source telling us the cast felt like Kathy Hilton was "being wishy-washy" about her return. However, with her archenemy Rinna out, there's a good chance she'll come back but not full-time.
Rinna announced her RHOBH departure earlier this month after eight successful seasons on the show.
"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come," she told RadarOnline.com in a statement.
Her team also confirmed the news, saying, "After taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided that she will not be returning to RHOBH."
Days later, a pregnant Diana revealed she would be unable to film due to bed rest. She joined the cast last season.
"As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she posted on Instagram. "I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."