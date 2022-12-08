'RHOBH' Season 13 Set To Begin Filming End Of January, Kathy Hilton Being 'Wishy-Washy' With Cast About Return

Well-placed insiders tell RadarOnline.com that cast members, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke, are expecting their contracts from Bravo in the next few weeks and no later than the beginning of January.

One source dished that the cast feels Kathy Hilton is "being wishy-washy" about her return, making it hard to read whether she'll accept a contract after a combative season.