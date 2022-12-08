'RHOBH' Season 13 Set To Begin Filming End Of January, Kathy Hilton Being 'Wishy-Washy' With Cast About Return
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back for Season 13 in the New Year! Sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com that filming is set to begin at the end of January; however, none of the cast has been contracts.
Well-placed insiders tell RadarOnline.com that cast members, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke, are expecting their contracts from Bravo in the next few weeks and no later than the beginning of January.
One source dished that the cast feels Kathy Hilton is "being wishy-washy" about her return, making it hard to read whether she'll accept a contract after a combative season.
Insiders also revealed to RadarOnline.com it's likely newbie Diana Jenkins won't be back. As far as Crystal Minkoff, we're told her future on RHOBH is unclear. But, as of now, all the ladies are in the same boat — without a contract and waiting.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.
The Season 12 cast was back together — minus Diana — after a bumpy season earlier this week at the People's Choice Awards. While it appeared awkward, sources claim a few of the ladies walked away feeling good about the reunion.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal only Lisa, Erika, Dorit, and Sutton were scheduled to attend Tuesday's award show in Los Angeles.
Insiders say Garcelle was never expected to come because she was busy with work. However, we're told Kyle and Kathy decided to join last minute, revealing they would be attending just two days before the event.
The cast wasn't informed that Crystal would be there until 11 AM the day of.
As RadarOnline.com reported, RHOBH was put on pause as both the cast and the show's production team "needed a break" after possibly the most dramatic season in Housewives' history.
According to our sources, it was a "hard season" for the production team, and those behind the scenes were just as worn out as the women in front of the camera.
We're told the cast is being patient and respecting the team's decision — but are anxious to know who will be back for Season 13.