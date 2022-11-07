'RHOBH' Season 13 Cast NOT Decided Despite Rumors That Dorit's Demoted, Crystal's On Chopping Block & Rinna's Contract Is Up In Air

According to our well-placed sources, it was a "hard season" for the production team and many behind the scenes were just as worn out as the women in front of the camera. We're told that the entire cast — Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Diana Jenkins, and Kathy Hilton — are all in a holding pattern, with no one knowing which housewives will or won't return.

However, with the new year upon us, it's likely we'll know sooner than later.