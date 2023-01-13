Lisa Marie Presley’s Dire Financial Situation Exposed: Elvis' Only Child Owed $3 Million To Creditors Months Before Death

The two had recently reached a settlement where Lisa Marie agreed to pay $6k a month to Michael for their 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley.

Lisa Marie and Michael were married in 2006 and split in 2016.

Lisa Marie had avoided paying child support for years due to her finances being a mess. At one point, Elvis’ only child owed millions of dollars in taxes. In 2004, she sold off 85% of her interest in Elvis’ estate for around $100 million. Years later, she was heavily in debt.