Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Accuses Her Of Using ‘Fair Game’ Tactics Against Him, Putting Him $1 Million In Debt
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood accused her of using “fair game” practices against him as part of their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Michael made the bombshell revelation as part of a new court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com. In addition, he accused Lisa of putting him in debt of over $1 million forcing him to defend himself in court.
The court filing redacted the lines discussing what Michael had to defend himself against.
However, RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2017, one year after she filed for divorce, Lisa accused Michael of having inappropriate photos of children on his computer. In court documents, she said she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” after finding the images.
Lisa Marie said her ex had “hundreds of inappropriate photos of children.” Michael denied the allegations and investigations were launched in California and Tennessee. However, no criminal charges were ever brought against Michael. Michael’s custody was affected for years because of the allegations.
In his new filing, Michael does not mention the previous allegations but does note that Lisa “is adherent to the Fair Game policy which says, “an enemy [may be lied to, cheated, tricked, or destroyed by any means without discipline.”
Lisa was a longtime Scientologist. Her mother Priscilla raised her in the church after Elvis died. However, she is alleged to have left years back.
Michael does not name Scientology in his documents. However, the church’s founder L. Ron Hubbard established policies, described as "Fair Game", that direct members to find members to punish critics.
In his filing, Michael said, “It is [Lisa] that has abused [Michael]. In a declaration, he said, “I have incurred well over 400-500 thousand dollars just fighting the malicious frivolous and false allegations against me in both dependency court and before this Court.”
His declaration had several lines of redactions. “This is exactly what [Lisa] has tried to do. She has put me in debt, defamed me, tried to take my children away from me, and now that I am finally restoring my name and relationship with my children after many years of alienation and “fair game” tactics”
He added, “I know that [Lisa] was raised in a particular belief system. It is inevitable that she still holds some of the beliefs of that belief system, especially the “Fair Game” practice, which includes targeting “enemies” by ruining reputation and doing other unethical behaviors. According to the “Fair Game” practice, an “[enemy may be lied to, cheated, tricked, or destroyed by any means without discipline]”. I believe this is exactly what [Lisa] has done to me during our legal proceedings with the willing assistance of her current counsel.”
Michael laid out all this as part of his demand Lisa cover his legal bills in the case.
Last year, Michael went back to court demanding child support from Lisa. She had avoided paying him support for years for a variety of reasons including her own financial issues.
However, he demanded she finally pay up claiming she was flush with cash from her $1 million book deal and the Elvis biopic. He also pointed to a trust set up by Elvis, controlled by Lisa Marie, that holds around $65 million.
Eventually, the two reached a deal where Lisa Marie would pay around $6k a month in support. They called off their trial as a result.
However, the two are now fighting over attorney fees. Michael has demanded Lisa cough up $48,818.31 which will settle the bill with his lawyer and another $20k for his forensic accountant. He also wants an additional $5,000 to cover future costs.
He said the work done was needed because Lisa Marie’s tax returns are complex and an expert needed to review them. “[Lisa’s] income is complex because of her shell entities and only a forensic accountant can accurately go through her financial documents to determine her income,” he said.
A judge has yet to rule.