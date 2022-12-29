'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued.
RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.
A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it.
The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails.
They wanted anything that showed he tried to invalidate the 2020 election results between November 3, 2020, to January 6, 2021.
"As you may know, the Select Committee has concluded its hearings, released its final report and will very soon reach its end," Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, who serves as the panel's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter. "In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena."
Trump was previously required to appear for testimony under oath on or about November 14. He was also told to produce the documents sooner, by November 4.
Earlier this month, news broke that the committee had referred Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution on four separate charges.
"Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election," #45 posted amid the latest development, maintaining his innocence.
"They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court," added Trump. "Perhaps the FBI's involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!"
One of Trump's lawyers spoke out and said it was only a matter of time until this outcome happened.
"After my firm filed suit on separation of powers grounds to block January 6 House Select Committee's illegitimate subpoena to President Trump over his activities while president — the committee waved the white flag & withdrew subpoena," Harmeet K. Dhillon wrote in a statement. "We were confident of victory in court, given precedent & refusal of prior presidents to testify in Congress. J6 committee wasted millions for a purely political witch-hunt, total abuse of process & power serving no legitimate legislative purpose."