'Dumb As Rocks': Donald Trump ATTACKS 'Unattractive Wack Job' Journalist After Hit Piece About His Bleak Post-Presidency Life

By:

Dec. 27 2022, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's ego must have been bruised after multiple sources painted a sad and bleak picture of his post-presidency life, so he went after New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, who wrote a story about what #45 is up to after losing to President Joe Biden, calling her "dumb as rocks" and an "unattractive wack job," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump showed he's up to his old tricks again by attacking Nuzzi, not for her reporting skills, but for her appearance. Her sources claimed Trump's world was "so small' that he hardly leaves Mar-a-Lago, alleging his 2024 candidacy announcement was just a move to "prove the haters wrong" and that he really doesn't want to be commander-in-chief.

After reading Nuzzi's article, #45 unloaded.

"The Fake & Corrupt News is only getting worse!" Trump ranted on Monday via his Truth Social platform. "As an example, I agreed to do a short telephone interview for a once very good, but now on its 'last legs' and failing, New York Magazine."

He focused his vile outburst on the reporter behind the piece.

"The reporter was a shaky & unattractive wack job, known as 'tough' but dumb as a rock, who actually wrote a decent story about me a long time ago. Her name, Olivia Nuzzi," Trump wrote. "Anyway, the story was Fake News, her 'anonymous sources' don't exist (true with many writers), and I'm happily fighting hard for our GREAT USA!"

But Nuzzi had the last laugh, responding to his negative review hours later.

Sharing two pictures of Trump staring at the sun during a solar eclipse, the reporter didn't include any context behind the images and let the photos do the talking.

This isn't the first time the ex-president has tried to discredit a woman by slamming her appearance.

Back in 2019, Trump attempted to discount a female's rape accusation, claiming he didn't sexually assault her because she "wasn't his type."

His latest attack comes the same day he shot down reports that he begged his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, to join his 2024 campaign.

However, sources told RadarOnline.com in August that Trump met in secret with the pair and "desperately tried to convince" them to back him in his inevitable campaign for his second term — something Ivanka never got onboard with.

