‘I Never Asked’: Ex-Prez Donald Trump Denies Begging Ivanka & Jared Kushner To Join His 2024 Presidential Campaign
Ex-Prez Donald Trump went off about reports that he begged his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to help him with his 2024 presidential campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump, 76, dropped the bombshell on his Truth Social page where he claimed to have been the one to tell Ivanka and Jared to stay away this go.
“Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it – too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond,” Trump said.
“There has never been anything like this ‘ride’ before, and they should not be further subjected to it. I ran twice, getting millions more Votes the second time (RIGGED), & am doing it again!” he added.
Back in November, sources told The Post that Trump had been pleading with Ivanka and Jared to help him out on the campaign.
“Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him as she was the most requested speaker after the president himself last time around… but so far she’s resisting his entreaties and holding firm, as is Jared,” a source told the outlet. “They both feel they got burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign.”
Around the same time, Ivanka released a statement announcing she would not be helping her father and wanted to focus on her family.
"I love my father very much," she said after her dad announced his run. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources claimed that Ivanka and Jared are currently going through it over the decision not to join Trump in 2024.