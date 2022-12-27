Your tip
Vladimir Putin Wakes Up To Daily 7 AM War Briefing, Russian Leader Orders Troops To 'Fight To The Death' In Ukraine

By:

Dec. 27 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is determined to defeat Ukraine as the war rages on, allegedly "overruling his generals and ordering troops to fight to the death."

Officials said Putin receives a written daily briefing at 7 AM as his military operation reaches its 10-month mark. RadarOnline.com has learned that officials believe he is deluded about the true nature of the war and is not being told what he needs to hear.

Insiders allege the information is filtered to appease Putin and obscure the challenges they are facing after it was revealed at least 100,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded thus far.

Ekaterina Vinokurova, a former member of his human rights council, claimed the people around Putin "protect themselves."

"They have this deep belief that they shouldn't upset the president," added Vinokurova.

A new report from the Wall Street Journal claimed that Putin built a power structure designed to deliver him the information he would like to hear, feeding into his beliefs on the Ukraine war.

It was claimed that when his soldiers were surrounded by Ukraine in Lyman just a few months ago, generals originally ordered a retreat before an encrypted call came in from the Kremlin ordering them to stand their ground.

Officials said Putin often strives to direct strategy despite having never served in the military.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, previously spoke out after Russia's announced retreat from Kherson.

He gave the number of Russian casualties and said it's the "same thing probably on the Ukrainian side."

"There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering," he shared in an update at The Economic Club of New York.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said he was open to peace talks with a few stipulations, including that Russia return all of Ukraine's occupied lands, pay back for war damage and face justice for war crimes.

As for Putin, who is claimed to be suffering from a number of illnesses including Parkinson's disease and cancer, he said in a state television interview that Russia is "prepared to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with all the participants of this process."

He claimed that "it's not us who refuse talks, it's them."

