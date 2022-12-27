Disturbing Footage Shows White Men Trying To Kick Black Teens Out Of Resort Pool, Man Seen Strangling Child

A disturbing incident that took place on Christmas Day was captured on camera at the Maselspoort Resort in South Africa, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The video footage showed a group of white men attempting to kick two Black teenagers out of the resort's pool area — and then one of the white men became violent and tried to strangle one of the teens.

The men seen in the footage alleged that the swimming area was for "white people" only, according to local reports.