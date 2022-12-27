Disturbing Footage Shows White Men Trying To Kick Black Teens Out Of Resort Pool, Man Seen Strangling Child
A disturbing incident that took place on Christmas Day was captured on camera at the Maselspoort Resort in South Africa, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The video footage showed a group of white men attempting to kick two Black teenagers out of the resort's pool area — and then one of the white men became violent and tried to strangle one of the teens.
The men seen in the footage alleged that the swimming area was for "white people" only, according to local reports.
The incident took place at The Maselspoort Resort sits, which sits just outside the Free State's capital, Bloemfontein.
In the video, one of the teens can be seen in the mostly empty pool as an older white man reaches down and attempts to grab him from the water.
The young boy then gets out of the pool and attempts to push the man back before he was forcefully shoved into the water. The physical violence caused another teenager to confront the white man, who then turns his physical aggression toward the child, as he is seen pushing and then choking the boy.
Several bystanders attempt to remove the white man from his grip on the boy but the situation continued to escalate further.
As the boy is being pushed against a wooden fence surrounding the pool area, the white man's hands are still firmly grabbing him.
Next, another white man, who was not inside the pool's fence, reached over and grabbed one of the boys by the hair before the child managed to wrangle himself free.
With chaos surrounding the children as more bystanders flood the area, one of the older white men seen at the beginning of the footage is shown with his arm around one teenager in a headlock-type fashion before they both plunge into the pool, aggressively intertwined with one another.
The teenager's father claimed that his sons were told by the group of white men that they were not allowed in the area, although the father insisted that his children informed them that they were residents who had the right to use the swimming facilities.
The children's father explained what transpired when he arrived at the pool to check in on his children.
"We went there with my sister to check on the kids and indeed when we arrived there, we engaged those white folks and they said, ‘no, there was a miscommunication with the kids," the father stated. "They didn’t understand, they thought that they were not residents at Maselspoort because the swimming pool can only be accessed by residents and the kids told them we are residents here."
"I also told them we are residents here and we have paid just as they have paid," the father added.
The resort claimed that it is a racism-free space and does not allow segregation or racism, however, the white men seen in the disgusting footage has continued to reside at Maslespoort since the December 25 incident.
"At this moment the police are handling the situation. As mentioned, there is a police case opened against the parties involved," said Nick Mitchell on behalf of the resort.