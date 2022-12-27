REVEALED: 'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Died Without Will In Place, 7 Children Likely To Get Fortune
Coolio had no will in place at the time of his death. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper left no official word on how he wanted to divvy up his fortune among his seven children when he suddenly passed away in September, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Coolio died intestate, meaning there was no will set up. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the late musician's manager filed a probate to start the process of getting his estate appraised.
The Fantastic Voyage rapper's estate is believed to be over $300k, which allegedly includes his “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies, and royalties.” The exact value of Coolio's estate has not yet been determined.
It's likely his children will inherit his estate. The documents allegedly show the manager has listed Coolio's kids as the next of kin and probable beneficiaries.
Coolio — whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — unexpectedly died three months ago while visiting a friend in Los Angeles.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the musician went to the bathroom at his pal's home and never came out. His buddy went to check on him and found Coolio on the floor. The friend called EMTs, and responders pronounced the star dead on the scene.
It's believed he suffered cardiac arrest, with friends claiming his asthma contributed to his death.
Days before Coolio's death, the rapper looked healthy and happy while taking photos with fans at the airport. He was supposed to take the stage to perform the following week in Germany before heading back to the United States to rock out with Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, and All-4-One in Texas.
Sadly, Coolio never got the chance.
His manager later confirmed Coolio's death.
"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon," Sheila Finegan stated. "He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly."
"Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing," the statement continued. "Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."