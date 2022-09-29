Your tip
Coolio Dead At 59, Legendary Rapper Found By Friend In Bathroom

Sep. 28 2022, Published 9:05 p.m. ET

Coolio has died. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper passed away suddenly while visiting a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Coolio's longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the news.

The rapper — whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — went to the bathroom in his pal's home and never came out. His buddy went to check on him and found Coolio on the floor.

The friend called EMTs, and responders pronounced the musician dead on the scene.

The emergency service workers believe he suffered cardiac arrest, according to TMZ; however, Coolio's cause of death has not been determined.

The rapper had been on the scene since the '80s but blew up the charts in 1995 with his catchy hit, Gangsta's Paradise, which was featured on the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer blockbuster Dangerous Minds.

His other notable songs include Fantastic Voyage, 1,2,3,4 (Sumpin' New), and It's All the Way Live (Now).

Coolio stepped out earlier this month. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com from September 8, the star looked happy and healthy after arriving at the airport in L.A. He even stopped to greet his fans.

It was hard to miss Coolio as he walked through the airport rolling his luggage and wearing a colorful matching sweat and shirt combo. Taking the time to snap photos with those that recognized him, the rapper appeared joyful to be in the spotlight.

Just five days ago, he shared footage of him performing. RadarOnline.com can confirm that Coolio was scheduled to hit the stage in Germany this weekend, with his first performance in Stuttgart followed by another in Düsseldorf.

Coolio was due back in the states on October 9 to perform alongside Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, and All-4-One at The Haute Spot, Cedar Park in Texas.

He was scheduled to head back overseas on October 9 for a show in Oslo, Norway, at Vallhall Arena for the We love the 90s concert.

RIP.

