Ex-Prez Donald Trump Should Face Criminal Charges In Connection With Jan. 6 Insurrection, House Panel Announces

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol urged the Justice Department to seek criminal charges against ex-President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump has been accused of inciting insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress, and one more federal crime, all part of his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election.

He has been referred to the Justice Department for potential prosecution.

Meanwhile, five other Trump allies including Mark Meadows, his final chief of staff, and lawyers Rudolph W. Giuliani, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro have also been referred for potential prosecution.