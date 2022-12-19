Ex-Prez Donald Trump Should Face Criminal Charges In Connection With Jan. 6 Insurrection, House Panel Announces
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol urged the Justice Department to seek criminal charges against ex-President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump has been accused of inciting insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress, and one more federal crime, all part of his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election.
He has been referred to the Justice Department for potential prosecution.
Meanwhile, five other Trump allies including Mark Meadows, his final chief of staff, and lawyers Rudolph W. Giuliani, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro have also been referred for potential prosecution.
RadarOnline.com should note the referrals do not guarantee that Trump or others will be indicted.
"Every president in our history has defended this orderly transfer of authority, except one," Representative Liz Cheney said at the start of the hearing on Monday.
The shocking and historical news comes after it was revealed that an executive summary of the House Select Committee's findings is expected to be released this week on December 21.
Today's development comes in the wake of a nearly 18-month probe into the former president's involvement.
The committee wrote that "even key individuals who worked closely with President Trump to try to overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6th ultimately admitted that they lacked actual evidence sufficient to change the election result, and they admitted that what they were attempting was unlawful."
It's now been two years since Trump posted his tweet inviting his followers and loyal supporters to a "protest" on January 6, boasting that it "will be wild!"
- REVEALED: Further Evidence Shows Ex-Prez Donald Trump STOLE Copyrighted Images For Newly Launched 'Digital Trading Card' NFT Collection
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump's Newly Announced Trading Card NFTs PHOTOSHOPPED Using Images From Small Clothing Brands
- Donald Trump’s ‘Iron Grip’ OVER As Former Prez ‘Bleeds GOP Base Support’ In Latest Polls
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has since spoken out, stating "our democracy continues and remains under threat, and we all have a part to protect it."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also shared her thoughts after the committee announced the referrals.
"With painstaking detail, this executive summary documents the sinister plot to subvert the Congress, shred the Constitution and halt the peaceful transfer of power," said Pelosi. "The committee has reached important conclusions about the evidence it has developed, and I respect those findings."