Bob Saget's Sprawling 6-Bedroom Home Price Slashed Again, Drops By $700k As Actor's First Death Anniversary Approaches

By:

Dec. 29 2022, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

The home Bob Saget lived in for 20 years before his sudden death in January has dropped a whopping $700k in price as his wife Kelly Rizzo desperately attempts to find a buyer after putting it on the market six months ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The six-bedroom Los Angeles property was first listed in June — months after Saget passed away from blunt head trauma inside a hotel room at the age of 65 — for $7.8 million. Rizzo cut the price to $7 million in September before recently dropping it even lower.

The house Saget called home for two decades now sits on the market for $6.3 million.

Not only does the estate have plenty of bedrooms, but it also boasts a two-story living room, a media room, an at-home gym, and a sprawling kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry.

The home's outside is just as impressive, with a pool and spa, a three-car garage, and a separate guest house.

The master bedroom where Saget and Rizzo used to spend their time together features high vaulted ceilings, a private fireplace and patio, a massive walk-in closet, a soaking tub, and more.

The listing describes the home as "architecturally warm' and "modern," noting the property is run by "smart home controls."

Saget first bought the house in 2003 for $2.9 million — meaning that even with the price drop, his wife is set to make a pretty penny off the sale. In a full circle moment, the late Fuller House actor's nephew, Adam Saget, is the listing agent for the real estate firm, Compass.

"Personally, I'm going to miss our family gatherings and holiday celebrations we shared together in the home," Adam said about the property. "So many great stories, lots of laughs and memories to cherish for years to come."

In April, sources revealed Rizzo was putting their once-shared house on the market because it was "too hard for her to be there after his passing."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room on January 9.

After theories began to circulate surrounding his mysterious death, the family attorney spoke out.

"The records released tell the entire story — that is, Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room," Brian H. Bieber said in a statement. "Now that the medical examiner's and police department's records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace."

