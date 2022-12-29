‘I Just Needed My Dad’: Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell’s 21-Year-Old Daughter Calls Him Out In Emotional TikTok After Her Mom Accuses Actor Of Owing $1 Million In Court

“My father is the type of man to fake as of he’s in my life but he’s not. He was there “financially” what I mean by that is he only paid for what in my eyes looked good on paper. He helped pay for my first car, my high school tuition, and my housing on campus until I cut him off for exactly this,” she added.

“I now live completely independently without any parental help I did this to prove to my father that his money was never what I needed, and growing up the way I had to it boggles me that’d even think that’s what I cared about,” she said. “But then I have to remember he doesn’t even know me. How could he? He wasn’t there. A father should be there emotionally. A father should be there for their daughters in need. A father should provide.”