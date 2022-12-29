U.S. Virgin Islands SUES JPMorgan Chase For 'Turning A Blind Eye' To Jeffrey Epstein's Sex Crimes
The U.S. Virgin Islands filed a lawsuit this week accusing JPMorgan Chase of “turning a blind eye” to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes on his private island, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General’s office on Wednesday in Manhattan District Court.
According to the newly filed lawsuit, AG Denise George accuses JPMorgan Chase – who served as Epstein’s main bank from 1998 to 2013 – of “knowingly providing and pulling the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid” via Epstein’s sex trafficking business.
George also accused the investment bank giant of willingly ignoring the truth surrounding Epstein and his illegal activities on his infamous Little St. James Island in an effort to maintain the late billionaire and convicted sex offender as a client.
The lawsuit cites Epstein’s 2008 conviction in Florida for using a child for prostitution as one such instance where JPMorgan Chase “turned a blind eye” to Epstein’s illegal activities.
“Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan,” one section of the lawsuit alleges.
Another section of the newly filed complaint accuses the bank of concealing “wire and cash transactions that raised suspicion of a criminal enterprise whose currency was the sexual servitude” of underage girls.
The lawsuit filed against JPMorgan Chase by the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday comes weeks after another lawsuit was submitted against both Chase and Deutsche Bank by Epstein’s victims.
According to the November lawsuit, Epstein’s victims accuse both JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank of helping to facilitate Epstein’s illegal operation by ignoring “red flags” – such as the billionaire’s regular withdraw of large sums of money to pay his victims.
“The time has come for the real enablers to be held responsible, especially his wealthy friends and the financial institutions that played an integral role,” said Bradley Edwards, a lawyer representing Epstein’s victims, when their lawsuit was filed against the banks in November.
“These victims were wronged, by many, not just Epstein,” Edwards added. “He did not act alone.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was awaiting trial on sex abuse and trafficking charges in New York in August 2019 when he was found dead in his jail cell from an apparent suicide.
His lover and confidante, former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty two years later in December 2021 for her role in helping Epstein sexually exploit and abuse minor girls over the course of a decade.
Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for her role in helping Epstein.