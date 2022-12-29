Suspect Charged With Murder Of Rapper Takeoff Shut Down By Judge In Plea To Reduce $1 Million Bond

The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff outside of a Houston bowling alley has been shut down in his attempt to lower his $1 million bond, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, 33-year-old Patrick Clark, who was charged with murder, initially had his bond set at $2 million but the judge agreed to lower it to $1 million. His legal team argued for it to be reduced to $300k.