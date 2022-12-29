Suspect Charged With Murder Of Rapper Takeoff Shut Down By Judge In Plea To Reduce $1 Million Bond
The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff outside of a Houston bowling alley has been shut down in his attempt to lower his $1 million bond, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, 33-year-old Patrick Clark, who was charged with murder, initially had his bond set at $2 million but the judge agreed to lower it to $1 million. His legal team argued for it to be reduced to $300k.
Clark’s attorneys said, “A couple of weeks ago, the judge laid out some conditions and requirements he wanted the defense to meet We believe we've satisfied each one of those requirements."
Prosecutors argued against the reduction claiming Clark was a flight risk. They demanded the suspect turn over his financial records due to the belief he has not been forthcoming about his finances.
During the hearing, the judge determined that Clark had made previous statements that indicated his ability to pay the $1 million bond. He said there should be no problem finding a bond company that would provide him with the funds. In addition, the judge had Clark turn over his passport in court.
Clark’s lawyer said, "We plan to take every remedy available by law for Mr. Clark. It's the high-profile nature of this case that's really affected the constitutional rights of Mr. Clark."
"We're very surprised by (that decision)," another lawyer said. Sources said Clark’s family had been willing to use their home as collateral for the bond.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Takeoff was killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston on November 1. Law enforcement believe he was an innocent bystander who was not a target.
Investigators claim at the scene, Clark had the gun that shot Takeoff in one hand and a bottle of wine in another. They were able to identify Clark based on DNA found on the wine bottle at the scene.
Further, in the days after the murder, Clark allegedly searched his name and Takeoff numerous times. Prosecutors previously told the judge they believe Clark planned to flee to Mexico.
Clark had obtained an expedited passport after Takeoff’s death. His lawyer claimed that the trip to Mexico was canceled days before his arrest. Further, he said the trip was for Clark, his sister, and her friends. He denied Clark had attempted to flee.