Vladimir Putin Offers To Pay Russian Soldiers To Freeze 'Genetic Material' In Case They Die In Ukraine Before Fathering Children
Vladimir Putin reportedly offered to pay his troops to freeze their sperm in the likely case they die in Ukraine before fathering children, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development comes as Russia’s death toll in Ukraine surpasses 100,000 and as the ongoing war quickly surpasses the 10-month mark.
According to Daily Star, Putin’s “free semen freezing incentive” was created to encourage young Russian men to join the war in Ukraine without the fear they will be unable to father children of their own.
The Russian government has also reportedly offered to move the wives of Russian soldiers up the list for state-sponsored in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments should their husbands die in the war before the opportunity to conceive.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the head of the Union of Lawyers of Russia – Igor Trunov – confirmed Putin gave his support to “create a free cryobank of genetic material” for Russian troops.
Trunov also indicated Putin supports the proposal that would see the wives of Russian soldiers moved up the list of state-sponsored IVF treatments.
The surprising proposal was allegedly started after a number of Russian families contacted Trunov over concerns their husbands will die in Ukraine before the opportunity to freeze their sperm.
Russia’s Ministry of Health further confirmed the Kremlin would “allocate funds over the next two years” to cover the “free semen freezing incentive,” IVF treatments and the storing of “biological material of the citizens mobilized to take part in the special military operation.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, more than 300,000 Russian men have already been mobilized into Ukraine as Putin continues to struggle to take the now war-torn nation.
Putin is also expected to mobilize hundreds of thousands of more soldiers into Ukraine to increase his prospects of winning the ongoing war, which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of young fighting-aged men fleeing the country to avoid being drafted.
Fertility clinics in Russia have also reportedly experienced an influx of appointments made by Russian soldiers who sought to freeze their sperm before being sent into Ukraine to fight.
Putin’s latest promise to Russian troops and their families comes after the Russian leader previously promised to offer a “loan repayment grace period” to those fighting in Ukraine as well as a halt on legal proceedings against potential soldier prospects.
Despite Putin’s promises, Russian families have claimed they are still being “harangued” by banks and collection agencies seeking repayment on loans.