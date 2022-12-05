'I Ain't Perfect': Eerie Tweets From Suspect Arrested In Takeoff's Death Emerge

The 33-year-old suspect worked as a club promoter and police alleged that Clark was the one who fired the deadly weapon leading to Takeoff's death.

Many have closely examined Clark's social media accounts since his arrest was announced.

On November 2, a day after the shooting, Clark tweeted, "God got me he been had me."

A week later, on November 8, the promoter published two tweets.

"Been hurt so many times it's hard for me to feel love," Clark wrote on November 8.

A day later, Clark posted again, "I ain't perfect, I'm solid tho."

Sources close to Clark, who owns the Houston-based strip club, The Flame HTX, claimed the club owner was "framed" because he's "not the type" to act violently.