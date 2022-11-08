Takeoff's Family Announces Public Service In Atlanta, Set Up Nonprofit To Help End Gun Violence

Kirsnick Khari Ball, professionally known as Takeoff, had a major impact on the music industry as well as his hometown, Atlanta.

The Ball family is turning their pain and tragedy into action and purpose. Through the foundation that has been set up in honor of Takeoff, proceeds will be divided across four nonprofits, each sharing a common goal of ending senseless gun violence and supporting Black and brown communities across the country.

The celebration of life will be held at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 8. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and service will begin at noon. The event is strictly no photography or video, and personal devices will be checked in Yondr bags at the entrance.

Fans are eligible to reserve two tickets — all members of the party must arrive and enter the service together.

Takeoff was tragically killed outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley during the early morning hours of November 1.