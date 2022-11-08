Takeoff's Family Announces Public Service In Atlanta, Set Up Nonprofit To Help End Gun Violence
A celebration of life service for Migos rapper, Takeoff, has been announced for Friday, November 11, for fans in Atlanta, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tickets are free to Georgia residents through Ticketmaster and will go on sale Tuesday, November 8, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the late rapper's family has asked for donations to be made to The Rocket Foundation, which has been established in Takeoff's memory to support nonprofits dedicated to ending gun violence.
Kirsnick Khari Ball, professionally known as Takeoff, had a major impact on the music industry as well as his hometown, Atlanta.
The Ball family is turning their pain and tragedy into action and purpose. Through the foundation that has been set up in honor of Takeoff, proceeds will be divided across four nonprofits, each sharing a common goal of ending senseless gun violence and supporting Black and brown communities across the country.
The celebration of life will be held at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 8. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and service will begin at noon. The event is strictly no photography or video, and personal devices will be checked in Yondr bags at the entrance.
Fans are eligible to reserve two tickets — all members of the party must arrive and enter the service together.
Takeoff was tragically killed outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley during the early morning hours of November 1.
Takeoff was in Houston with his uncle and fellow Migos group member, Quavo, at the time of the shooting.
It was first alleged that the young rapper was shot over a game of dice, however, inside sources from the bowling alley have said that Takeoff was not involved in the argument that caused the shooting and was merely a bystander who became caught in the fatal crossfire.
An eyewitness told RadarOnline.com that the event had, "nothing to do with no damn dice game. No money situation."
The eyewitness also claimed that, "This was an argument between two camps," and that both Migos rappers were, "trying to be the mediator between the people who were arguing."
Some have pinned blame of Takeoff's death onto Quavo, but the eyewitness claimed the rapper had no control over the tragic event.
"Everyone is saying this is Quavo's fault," the eyewitness told RadarOnline.com, "Quavo had nothing to do with the s---."
A heartbreaking video was captured moments after the shooting and depicted a frantic Quavo standing over his nephew's body while pleading with a 911 operator for help.
Houston Police have identified a man they believe is in connection with the shooting. Takeoff was 28-years-old at the time of his tragic death.