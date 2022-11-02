Migos Rapper Takeoff's Cause Of Death Revealed Hours After Houston Shooting
The cause of death of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot to death while at a party at a Texas bowling alley earlier this week, has officially been revealed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
According to the Harris County, Houston Medical Examiner's office, Takeoff's primary cause of death was "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."
According to TMZ, the Harris County coroner’s office is believed to have completed its investigation into the 28-year-old rapper’s official cause of death. His body is also reportedly ready to be picked up for funeral services.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Takeoff – whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball – was reported dead Tuesday morning following an incident at a Houston bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling.
Takeoff’s uncle Quavo, who made up the Migos rap trio alongside Takeoff and Offset, was also in attendance at the time of his nephew-turned-bandmate's tragic killing.
Although initial reports suggested Takeoff was targeted in the shooting that took his life, it was later revealed the 28-year-old rapper was potentially caught in the crossfire of a separate altercation taking place at the bowling alley.
“Whatever happened, it didn’t have to do with Takeoff,” a source said regarding the incident.
A series of videos that surfaced after Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene showed Quavo standing over his nephew’s body while on the phone with the 911 operator.
“What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” the 31-year-old rapper is heard asking the operator while a woman, later identified as a nurse, tries to resuscitate Takeoff and provide him with medical attention.
A separate 911 call made immediately after the shooting captured a person reporting gunshots and screaming from within the venue. The shooting was initially reported at approximately 2:30 AM Tuesday morning, and Houston police responded to the scene around 2:40 AM and pronounced Takeoff dead.
Ten days before his death, the 28-year-old Open It Up rapper gave a heart-wrenching interview about his future in the music scene.
"Enough is enough. I'm chill, I'm laid back, but it's time to pop it, you know what I mean?” he said. "I mean it’s time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them later on when I ain’t here. I want ’em right now."