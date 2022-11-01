Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Was Fatally Shot Closes Down After Migos Rapper's Shocking Death
810 Billiards & Bowling is closed for business tonight, RadarOnline.com has exclusively discovered, one day after Migos rapper Takeoff was fatally shot outside.
RadarOnline.com has learned the location was offering unlimited bowling for patrons starting at 9 PM — which has now been canceled in light of recent events.
Fans and the hip-hop community are mourning the tragic passing of Takeoff (real name: Kirsnick Khari Ball) who was shot around 2:30 AM after an argument broke out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a private party at the bowling alley.
Sources told RadarOnline.com they don't believe Takeoff was the intended target, claiming he was struck in the "crossfire."
Two other people were wounded while the Stir Fry hitmaker was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 28.
Insiders also alleged the shootout wasn't over a game of dice, but rather words exchanged between third parties — adding that Takeoff wasn't involved in any prior dispute.
Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos. The chart-topping and platinum-selling rap trio featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. Takeoff and Quavo recently branched off to form the duo, Unc & Phew.
Quavo was with Takeoff on Monday night as they spent time with friends while in town.
Audio obtained from the 911 call revealed an individual informing authorities about gunfire and people screaming for help.
A video captured during the incident also showed Quavo standing over Takeoff's body while on the phone with the 911 operator in hopes of saving his life.
Since the devastating news was confirmed, several stars have shared their condolences on social media.
"Rip Takeoff … this s--- has to STOP … sending love to friends and family," tweeted rapper Ja Rule.
"This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It's all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible," actress Keke Palmer wrote.
Claws star Niecy Nash also spoke out but did not reference Takeoff's name. "Leaving your house & returning back safely is such an underrated blessing," she posted.
This afternoon, Houston Police informed the public that Takeoff's killer is still on the loose, pleading for anybody with information to come forward.
"We want to find justice for this family. They're going through a lot right now," Sgt. Michael Arrington said. "Help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff."