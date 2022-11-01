Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Was Fatally Shot Closes Down After Migos Rapper's Shocking Death

Fans and the hip-hop community are mourning the tragic passing of Takeoff (real name: Kirsnick Khari Ball) who was shot around 2:30 AM after an argument broke out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a private party at the bowling alley.

Sources told RadarOnline.com they don't believe Takeoff was the intended target, claiming he was struck in the "crossfire."

Two other people were wounded while the Stir Fry hitmaker was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 28.