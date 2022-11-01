Migos’ Takeoff All Smiles In Last Photo Taken Before He Was Fatally Shot While Playing Dice In Houston
Migos’ Takeoff was all smiles while posing for a photo only moments before he was gunned down while playing a game of dice, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The photo in question was posted inside the 810 Billiards & Bowling where the rapper was fatally shot.
In the snap, Takeoff is seen posing with a fan while smiling from ear to ear. The rapper is seen looking relaxed while rocking a crisp white t-shirt with a bunch of diamond chains.
In the background, a billboard pool is visible with a couple of men surrounding it.
One person commented, “Bro you got the last pic with him.”
In other photos, the crowd surrounded the table while playing dice. Takeoff’s bandmate Quavo can be seen playing at the table.
Law enforcement sources said that the incident happened around 2:30 AM. Police were called out to the scene for a man shot at the bowling alley.
Sources said Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice when the incident broke out. The suspect shot Takeoff near or in the head, according to sources.
In emergency audio obtained by TMZ, dispatchers can be heard talking about 5 shots being fired. The person who first called the police reported gunshots and people screaming inside the venue.
Eyewitnesses on the scene said Quavo was crying out for someone to help Takeoff. Photos from the scene show Quavo over Takeoff trying to help him.
Quavo was not injured in the incident, but 2 other individuals were shot and rushed to the hospital.
Hours before the shooting, Takeoff posted a selfie outside of the bowling alley. Prior to the bowling alley, Quavo was driving around town with Jas Prince, who was celebrating his birthday.
However, sources tell us Jas was not at the bowling alley when the incident went down.
Takeoff was one-third of Migos with his uncle being Quavo and Offset his cousin. Offset had recently left to pursue solo projects.
Quavo and Offset have yet to speak out on the matter. Cardi B's husband appeared to be in Los Angeles celebrating Halloween with his family when the shooting went down.