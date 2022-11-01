Erika Jayne Trashed By Lawyer Fighting 'RHOBH' Star In Court Over $1.4 Million Diamond Earrings

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s fight to get back a pair of $1 million diamond earrings — that were ordered to be sold off as part of her husband’s bankruptcy — has started to hear up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers have shown up to the court to oppose Jayne’s appeal of the decision that required her to turn over the pricey set of jewelry.