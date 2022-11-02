'Time To Give Me My Flowers': Takeoff's Heartbreaking Final Interview Days Before His Tragic Death

The final interview from Migos star Takeoff included a now heartbreaking quote from the rapper, who was reflecting on receiving praise for his work while he's still alive, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nThe 28-year-old Atlanta rapper was killed after being shot at 810 Billiards & Bowl in downtown Houston, Texas, around 2:30 AM on Monday. Fellow Migos member Quavo was there during Takeoff's last moments. \n\nSources exclusively told RadarOnline.com that pals close to Takeoff do not believe he was the target, claiming he was caught in the "crossfire."The final days of the star's life were captured in photos and during an interview with Drink Champs, painting a devastating scene of the young talent in his prime, enjoying the fruits of his labor, and posing with a fan just hours before the shooting. \n\nJust 10 days before his death, Takeoff appeared alongside Quavo in an interview with the popular show to discuss the future of their music group, as well as their journey to fame. \n\nDrink Champs host N.O.R.E praised Takeoff for his lyrical work on the new album and how he responded to critics in the industry. \n\n"Enough is enough," Takeoff stated. "I'm chill, I'm laid back, but it's time to pop it, you know what I mean?" \n\nThe Atlanta rapper continued in what now can only be described as a heart-wrenching statement following his murder."I mean it’s time to give me my flowers," Takeoff continued his response. "I don’t want them later on when I ain’t here. I want ’em right now."\n\nMigos fans and the music community alike are mourning the death of the star. Takeoff has been regarded as one of the best lyricists of his generation and of current-day hip-hop. \n\nAn insider close to the late rapper said of the fatal shooting, "whatever happened, it didn’t have to do with Takeoff." A video taken seconds before shots rang out, backs that up.In the footage, Quavo was seen locked in a heated argument with a group of individuals as Takeoff quietly stood back. 30 seconds later, gunfire erupted. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.\n\nTwo other unnamed victims were also injured as a result of the shooting and were transferred to a nearby hospital. Their current condition is unknown. Quavo was not injured during the event.\n\nAs of this post, the suspect is still on the run.