Takeoff Shooting: Man Spotted Holding Gun Moments Before Shots Rang Out, Cops Identify Him As Person Of Interest In Rapper's Death
A new video shows an armed man standing near Quavo and Takeoff just seconds before the fatal shots rang out. The footage, seen by RadarOnline.com, revealed a man dressed in black with his hand on a pistol located near his right hip pocket.
This unidentified male is now a person of interest in Takeoff's death, this outlet has learned.
The man — whose face is clear as day in the footage — can be seen standing in the crowd outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. His hand appeared to be on the weapon as Quavo argued with someone in the group.
Toward the end of the video, Quavo even walked behind the person just seconds before the first shot was fired.
Five seconds later, the man was spotted with his gun drawn, seemingly firing shots. While it's unclear if the man was the one who pulled the trigger, fired first, or if he hit anyone — let alone Takeoff — in the crowd, Houston PD told TMZ they want to speak with the person on the tape.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Takeoff — whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ballwas — was struck in the head and declared dead at the scene. The Migos rapper was only 28 years old.
Another video from the fatal night showed Takeoff standing idly behind Quavo as the latter was locked in a heated argument while the group was leaving a private party at the bowling alley.
At least 10 shots were fired.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that pals don't believe Takeoff was the intended target, claiming he was caught in the "crossfire." Two other people were wounded but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting suspect — possibly unrelated to the man holding the gun in the video — is still on the loose. Cops pled for the public's help after coming up empty-handed hours after Takeoff's death.
Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos. The rap group also included his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. Both Quavo and Offset have yet to speak on Takeoff's death, but Offset did change his Instagram profile to a photo of his late cousin.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Offset was not there, but Quavo tried desperately to save Takeoff's life. A video showed the rapper standing over Takeoff's body while begging the 911 operator for help.