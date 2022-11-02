'We Feel Great!' Honey Boo Boo's Aunt Doe Doe & Cousin Amber Unveil Incredible Weight Loss Transformations
Honey Boo Boo's aunt Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon and cousin Amber have a new lease on life after undergoing successful weight loss procedures, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The duo opted for Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty, also known as suture sculpt, which greatly reduces the size of the stomach without any scarring.
In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Amber and Jo show off their slimmer figures.
Doe Doe announced they got the procedure together via Instagram in August, thanking New York-based Dr. Steven Batash for boosting their confidence.
Within a few weeks, Doe Doe has already shed 31 pounds and is down to 258 pounds from 289. As for Amber, she weighed 227 and is now 206, losing 21 pounds so far.
"With the ESG procedure, that is actually better than expected. It's slower than the surgery but has better success in the long run," shared Doe Doe.
Per his website, the ESG procedure is carried out via endoscopy, which means "that it’s done through your mouth and down your throat."
"An endoscopy is non-surgical," it notes in the FAQs. "No incisions are made whatsoever."
Plus, Batash has observed a high success rate for his patients over the years.
"In general, we've tracked 15 percent of total body weight loss in the first six months; 18 percent total body weight loss in the first 12 months; and 24 percent total body weight loss in the first 24 months," he noted.
It's now been 3.5 months since the mother-daughter pair got the procedure.
"And we feel great," Doe Doe proudly told RadarOnline.com. "So glad we did it and [we] would recommend it to anyone over the surgery. Thanks to you and Dr Batash for everything. His team is great and I contact them weekly for support."
Doe Doe had plenty to celebrate this summer as her niece Honey Boo Boo (real name: Alana Thompson) was returning to high school for her senior year.
"CLASS OF 2023," gushed Doe Doe on social media. "So proud of you Alana and so honored to be your aunt. The world is yours and can't wait to see how you conquer it."
Alana rose to fame alongside her mom, Mama June, on Toddlers & Tiaras, both having since become reality TV stars with their numerous spinoffs.
Looking ahead, Thompson has also expressed her desire to get a suture sculpt Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty from Dr. Batash.