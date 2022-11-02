Alleged Witness To Takeoff’s Fatal Shooting Says Rapper Was Trying To Mediate Argument In Last Moments
An alleged bystander who was present at the Houston bowling alley where Takeoff was fatally shot said the rapper and Quavo were trying to “be the mediator” before gunfire rang out, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The woman, who refused to identify herself, called in for a short interview with YouTube host Storm Monroe. She confirmed RadarOnline.com’s report that the shooting that went down was NOT over a game of dice.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Takeoff and Quavo were hanging out at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Sources told us that the Migos rapper stepped outside the venue around 2:30 AM.
Video from before the shooting, obtained by TMZ, showed Quavo arguing with someone with Takeoff behind him. Moments later, gunshots can be heard going off as people started rushing to the floor.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Takeoff’s inner circle believes the suspect did not intend to shoot the rapper but was aiming for another party. Takeoff was shot near or in his head.
The alleged witness who spoke to Storm backed up this theory. She said the shooting had “nothing to do with no damn dice game. No money situation.”
She claimed, “This was an argument between two camps.” The alleged witness claimed Quavo and Takeoff were “trying to be the mediator between the people who were arguing.”
“Everyone is saying this is Quavo’s fault,” she said referencing the video of him arguing before the shooting. “Quavo had nothing to do with the s---,” she continued.
The woman detailed the horrific scene after Takeoff was shot. She said Quavo passed out at one point and had to be carried to the car. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in another video from the scene, Quavo can be heard pleading with a 911 operator for instructions.
A woman who was present at the bowling alley claimed to be a nurse and was in front of Quavo trying to provide Takeoff with medical assistance. Her efforts were unsuccessful, and Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.
Takeoff was only 28. Quavo and Offset have yet to speak on the tragedy.