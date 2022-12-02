Takeoff Shooting Update: Houston PD Announces Arrest Of Suspect
Houston Police have announced that a suspect in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff has been arrested, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Takeoff, 28 — whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was shot outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley on November 1.
An altercation took place after an alleged argument ensued. Multiple shots were fired that struck the rapper in the head and torso; however, sources told RadarOnline.com that he was an innocent bystander and not involved in the altercation.
Exactly a month after the murder of the Atlanta rapper, Houston police have a suspect in custody.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced on Friday that Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested the previous evening on December 1. Police stated that two individuals allegedly discharged guns while outside of the bowling alley on the fateful evening of Takeoff's murder.
In an earlier press conference on November 1, investigators and Mayor Sylvester Turner asked for the community to pray for Takeoff's family and shared details of the ongoing investigation.
Law enforcement answered questions related to the case and declined to say whether or not Takeoff was the shooting suspect's intended target. HPD also claimed that around 40 people were present for the "private party" at the bowling alley where the fatal shooting erupted.
Police said any information from those who fled would "expedite" the closure of the case.
Authorities pleaded for those who were at the bowling alley to "step up" and come forward with any photos, videos, or information that could assist in bringing closure to Takeoff's family.
"It doesn't matter how famous you are, you might not be famous at all, anybody who loses his or her life, is a life lost — and their family members are grieving as a result," Mayor Turner said during the press conference.
The mayor and police both insisted that the shooting was not isolated to the city of Houston or the hip-hop community and was a result of the current culture and access to guns.
The family of the Migos rapper created a nonprofit, The Rocket Foundation, to help end gun violence and held a memorial service in Atlanta.
The funeral service was free for Georgia residents to attend, however, due to the nature of the memorial, a strict no-phones policy was in place.
Fans were outraged that a video of fellow Migos rapper and Takeoff's uncle, Offset, was leaked from the service. The video made its rounds across social media, showing an emotional and grieving Offset on stage.