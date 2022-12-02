Takeoff Shooting Update: Houston PD Announces Arrest Of Suspect

Houston Police have announced that a suspect in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff has been arrested, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Takeoff, 28 — whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — was shot outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley on November 1.

An altercation took place after an alleged argument ensued. Multiple shots were fired that struck the rapper in the head and torso; however, sources told RadarOnline.com that he was an innocent bystander and not involved in the altercation.

Exactly a month after the murder of the Atlanta rapper, Houston police have a suspect in custody.