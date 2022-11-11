Migos Fans OUTRAGED After Offset's Emotional Speech At Takeoff's Funeral Is Leaked Online
Fans of the rap group Migos grew angry after a video from Takeoff's memorial service was leaked online. The controversial clip showed an emotional Offset, who's a member of the group and the late rapper's uncle, pleading with God for clarity over Takeoff's sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Migos fans did not hold back with criticism after the video made its way across social media sites, especially because Takeoff's family requested no phones be used during the public memorial service.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Takeoff was tragically shot outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of November 1. He was just 28 years old.
A public memorial service took place for the late rapper in his hometown of Atlanta on Friday. While the funeral service was free and open for Georgia residents to attend, the venue outlined strict rules for the service — including a no cell phone policy.
Attendees were supposed to have their phones locked in a special bag for the memorial, which was done to prevent an issue such as the leaked video of Offset, who was joined on stage by Quavo, the third member of the rap group. Quavo's assistant was also injured in the shooting.
But an attendee managed to sneak a phone into the arena and captured Offset's heartbreaking speech — and fans are not happy.
"I hope the family sue you for this," read a tweet in the video's replies. "I thought they said no video, what's wrong with ya," replied another.
One Twitter user simply wrote, "My heart goes out to the family."
Despite some videos being taken down, others have continued to circulate, drawing even harsher words from social media users who called the leak "weird."
"Y’all are so weird to feel entitled to others grief," replied one fan in their tweet. "His heart breaking is enough to give some respect and put the freakin phones away."
More chimed in regarding the family's direct request to not have the services taped or shared with the world.
"The one thing the family requested was for the funeral to be private! I mean, some people have no understanding or decorum," read a reply.
Since the tragedy in Houston took place, more questions have been raised surrounding the circumstances of the fatal shooting, in which sources claimed that Takeoff was an innocent bystander who simply tried to break up an argument.