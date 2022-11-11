Offset & Quavo Reunite For Takeoff’s Wake Days After Bowling Alley Shooting As Suspect Remains On The Loose
Offset & Quavo were spotted together in Georgia as the two reunited to attend Takeoff’s wake with Cardi B, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Migos’ rappers were seen for the first time since Takeoff was fatally shot at a Houston bowling alley on November 1.
Offset & Quavo were not on the best of terms prior to Takeoff’s death. Offset had left Migos to pursue solo projects which caused a rift.
Offset’s pending lawsuit against his former management added to the tension.
In photos, obtained by Page Six, the rappers and Cardi were seen in all-black for the function as they stood around an SUV.
Later today, they will all be present at the State Farm Arena for Takeoff’s “Celebration of Life.” Alicia Keys is set to perform at the event where no cell phone will be allowed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, no arrests have been made in Takeoff’s shooting. Police have begged the community for any information on the shooter.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Takeoff was not the target of the shooter and the rapper was caught in the “crossfire” of other people arguing outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.
“Whatever happened, it didn’t have to do with Takeoff,” a source said.
We’re told Takeoff and Quavo had walked outside the venue around 2:30 AM when an argument broke out. Takeoff was struck in the head and efforts to help him on the scene were unsuccessful.
Two other individuals, including Quavo’s assistant, were shot in the incident and rushed to the hospital. Takeoff was the only fatality.
In a video from the scene, Quavo can be heard pleading with the 911 operator for help. He can be asking “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Takeoff’s family has since launched a non-profit that seeks to help raise money for organizations that work on stopping gun violence. They have asked fans to donate instead of sending gifts or flowers to the funeral.
Quavo and Offset have not spoken out publicly since Takeoff’s death.