Takeoff Shooting Suspect Requests Bail Reduction, Says He'll Live With Parents If Granted

The man charged with allegedly shooting Migos rapper Takeoff requested that a judge reduce his $2 million bail, saying he would live with his parents if the reduction was granted, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested by Houston PD on December 2 in connection with the fatal shooting of Takeoff, 28.

Clark was accused of allegedly discharging a weapon outside of the downtown Houston bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowl. An insider revealed to RadarOnline.com that the rapper was an innocent bystander who got caught in the crossfire on November 1.

Since being arrested, Clark has made several requests to the court for financial assistance for his defense case.