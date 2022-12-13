Takeoff Shooting Suspect Requests Bail Reduction, Says He'll Live With Parents If Granted
The man charged with allegedly shooting Migos rapper Takeoff requested that a judge reduce his $2 million bail, saying he would live with his parents if the reduction was granted, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested by Houston PD on December 2 in connection with the fatal shooting of Takeoff, 28.
Clark was accused of allegedly discharging a weapon outside of the downtown Houston bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowl. An insider revealed to RadarOnline.com that the rapper was an innocent bystander who got caught in the crossfire on November 1.
Since being arrested, Clark has made several requests to the court for financial assistance for his defense case.
The latest request from Clark addressed the amount of his hefty bail, which he claimed he does not have the funds to pay in order to grant his temporary freedom while he awaits trial.
According to TMZ, Clark filed a motion with the Texas court on Monday requesting his bail be reduced from its current $2 million to $100k.
Clark's attorney, Carl Moore, alleged that his client did not have the funds required for his current bail — but would be able to pull together $100k more feasibly through help from a bondsman.
The motion included a particular promise from the alleged shooter.
Clark said that should his request be granted by the court — and he is able to make bail, which would release him from the state's custody until his trial begins — he would return home to his parent's residence, where he allegedly lived before his arrest.
Clark's legal team also asserted that he would wear a GPS ankle monitor upon his release and would abide by any curfew that a judge could set in place.
Additionally, Clark alleged that he would surrender his passport to avoid leaving the country prior to his trial and would abide by any "no-contact" order.
Clark had already requested financial assistance from the court to obtain the services of a private investigator.
In early December, just after his arrest, Clark requested $5k from the court in order to hire a P.I. to assist with his defense case. At the time, Clark also alleged that his personal financial situation prevented him from obtaining the investigator on his own.
Clark alleged that the P.I. agreed to work for him at a reduced rate should the court grant his financial request. Takeoff's alleged shooter also agreed to work with him at a reduced rate agreement.
Clark has a history of being involved with the Houston club scene and allegedly owned a strip club based in the city, in addition to his own music career.