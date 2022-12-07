Man Accused Of Murdering Takeoff Demands Money To Hire Private Investigator, Says He's Innocent
The man who was arrested for the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff appeared in court with an unusual request for the judge. Suspected shooter Patrick Clark requested money from the court to hire a private investigator for his case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Clark, 33, said he was unable to pay for the P.I. himself — and revealed his attorney had agreed to a reduced rate due to his financial situation.
According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Clark asked for a lump sum of $5,000 for P.I. work.
The Houston club promoter — who is also a rapper and goes by the name DJ Pat — told the court that he had already found a private eye that would be willing to work for a reduced rate of $85/hour, as he is unable to pay the normal rate at the moment.
Clark said he had used all of his funds to hire his lawyer and was without additional resources to hire the investigator.
He said he needed the professional to, "properly investigate [Clark's] case and to prepare effectively for trial."
RadarOnline.com reported that Clark was arrested by Houston PD a month after the fatal shooting occurred outside of the bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowl. Clark's bond was set at $2 million.
If Clark posts bond he will be released on house arrest.
Further, he would be prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm or any deadly weapon. Clark would also not be allowed to use marijuana or any form of controlled substances without a proper prescription.
Additionally, Clark was barred from communicating with Takeoff's family, J. Prince Jr. and Shakur Stevenson, who is a boxing star that was present the night of the fatal shooting.