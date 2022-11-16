'My Heart Is Shattered': Offset Mourns Takeoff's Death In Open Letter Following Backlash Over Leaked Funeral Speech

"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," he continued.

Takeoff was tragically killed in a November 1 shooting in Houston, leaving family members, friends, and fans overcome with grief.

Authorities revealed the 28-year-old was fatally wounded after an argument broke out at the end of a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling.