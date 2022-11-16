'My Heart Is Shattered': Offset Mourns Takeoff's Death In Open Letter Following Backlash Over Leaked Funeral Speech
Migos rapper Offset mourned the tragic passing of his cousin Takeoff in an open letter, RadarOnline.com has learned, following the outcry over his emotional funeral speech being leaked online.
"The pain you have left me with is unbearable," Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) began his Instagram tribute on Tuesday.
"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," he continued.
Takeoff was tragically killed in a November 1 shooting in Houston, leaving family members, friends, and fans overcome with grief.
Authorities revealed the 28-year-old was fatally wounded after an argument broke out at the end of a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com that Takeoff's inner circle believes the suspect — who is still on the loose — did not intend to shoot the rapper but was aiming for another party.
His cause of death has since been confirmed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm," according to the Harris County coroner.
Quavo, Takeoff's uncle and Migos bandmate, was also there that night and tried to help in those heartbreaking final moments.
In his open letter, Offset recalled how Takeoff — whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball — would always give him a hug, something the Clout rapper wishes he could experience "one last time."
"I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now," Offset continued. "I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."
Offset concluded his loving message by asking Takeoff for a sign or a "beautiful dream" that he could cherish, promising to fulfill his legacy.
Last week, Migos fans were outraged when a clip of Offset's speech from the public memorial service found its way online, showing him pleading with God for clarity.
Many were angry over the video considering Takeoff's family requested no phones be used and attempted to go to great lengths to prevent any leaks.