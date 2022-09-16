Judge Shuts Down Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife In Demand For Investigation Into Alleged Criminal Activity By Court Officials
Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell’s ex-wife Tyisha Hampton threw a fit during a recent court hearing where she accused court officials of criminal activity, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the exes appeared before the judge on August 17.
Kel and Tyisha were married on April 23, 1999, and separated on August 16, 2005. They share two adult children Lyric and Allure. Tyisha has been attacking Kel publicly for years accusing him of being a deadbeat who owes $1.2 million in back child and spousal support.
At one point, she accused Kel of not seeing their children for a decade. The two are currently fighting over a home in Pasadena. Tyisha was awarded the home in the divorce and the actor wants credit for it in the case.
In the recent hearing, Tyisha alleged criminal activity by counsel and a judicial officer and requested the court investigate the matter. The request was denied.
The details of Tyisha’s allegations were not made public.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kel denied his ex’s accusations of being an absent father.
“Tyisha has done everything in her power to drag me through her path of destruction,” he wrote in a bombshell declaration. He said the divorce led him into financial ruin and bankruptcy.
“I was forced to start over and made an active effort to get my life and affairs in order. I focused on rebuilding my relationships and my career,” he said.
“Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions,” Kel added. “Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform.”
“This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” he stated. Kel told the judge he had “paid above and beyond what I was ordered to pay in support for our children.”
“I kept them out of this litigation the best I could,” he said. The exes are scheduled to faceoff once again when they return to court in January.