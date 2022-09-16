Judge Shuts Down Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife In Demand For Investigation Into Alleged Criminal Activity By Court Officials

Kel and Tyisha were married on April 23, 1999, and separated on August 16, 2005. They share two adult children Lyric and Allure. Tyisha has been attacking Kel publicly for years accusing him of being a deadbeat who owes $1.2 million in back child and spousal support.

At one point, she accused Kel of not seeing their children for a decade. The two are currently fighting over a home in Pasadena. Tyisha was awarded the home in the divorce and the actor wants credit for it in the case.