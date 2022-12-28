'Long History Of Foul Play’: Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Back In Court Fighting His Ex-Wife Tyisha Months After Being Accused Of Owing $1 Million In Back Support
Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell and his lawyers are back in court fighting over his ex-wife Tyisha months after she claimed to be owed back support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kel’s attorney said that Tyisha recently fired off an email informing them she would be seeking an emergency court hearing.
Tyisha told Kel’s lawyer the purpose of the hearing was for “writs, contempt, collections and to notify the court in regards to your and your offices violating my fundamental rights.”
The actor’s lawyer said it was not clear what she was exactly asking. Kel and his ex already have had a January 11, 2023 hearing date where they will be fighting over alleged support arrears.
His lawyer added, “[Tyisha] has a long history of foul play. There is evidence to support that she misrepresented her assets/income to the Court in the past. She has forged a grant deed, and signatures to transfer the title of the family residence in this case. She was charged criminally with identity theft.”
The judge has yet to set a hearing for Tyisha.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former child star and his ex-wife Tyisha Hampton have been fighting in court for months. The two were married on April 23, 1999, and separated on August 16, 2005. They share two adult children, Lyric and Allure.
Publicly, Tyisha has accused Kel of being an absent father and owing her $1.2 million in back child and spousal support. At one point, she even claimed the actor had not seen his kids in 10 years.
- Judge Shuts Down Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife In Demand For Investigation Into Alleged Criminal Activity By Court Officials
- Nickelodeon Star Alexa Nikolas’ Ex-Husband Michael Milosh Sues Her Lawyers Over Alleged Extortion Attempt
- 'iCarly' Star Jennette McCurdy Claims Nickelodeon Offered Her $300k In 'Hush Money' To Stay Silent About Alleged Abuse
In court documents, Kel denied the accusations and said he didn’t owe his ex a million dollars as she claimed.
“Tyisha has done everything in her power to drag me through her path of destruction,” he said. The actor said the divorce caused him financial problems which led to him filing for bankruptcy.
“I was forced to start over and made an active effort to get my life and affairs in order. I focused on rebuilding my relationships and my career,” he said. “Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions. Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform.”
“This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” he said.
The star said he “paid above and beyond what I was ordered to pay in support for our children.” In addition, he said he bought them cars and helped pay for school tuition.