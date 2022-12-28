'Long History Of Foul Play’: Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Back In Court Fighting His Ex-Wife Tyisha Months After Being Accused Of Owing $1 Million In Back Support

“I was forced to start over and made an active effort to get my life and affairs in order. I focused on rebuilding my relationships and my career,” he said. “Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions. Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform.”

“This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” he said.

The star said he “paid above and beyond what I was ordered to pay in support for our children.” In addition, he said he bought them cars and helped pay for school tuition.