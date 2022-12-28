Convicted Josh Duggar Accuses Officers Of 'Restraining' Him During Interrogation At Arkansas Car Lot, Claims He Was 'Blindsided' As He Fights For Appeal

The filing also fired back at claims he was "not restrained," stating that "Duggar was placed in a police vehicle with two armed agents. He was told his attorney could not join him after he attempted to call counsel, and he had no access to a vehicle."

His legal team also argued the Government's case "was built on a house of cards related to time-and-place metadata," claiming the "district court improperly permitted the Government's expert to offer opinions concerning the metadata and prevented Duggar's expert from accurately testifying about the unreliable methodology [the other] used."

"Finally, law enforcement physically stopped Duggar from contacting his attorney and then interrogated him — requiring suppression," the 30-plus page filing obtained by RadarOnline.com stated. "These issues, individually and collectively, require reversal and a new trial."