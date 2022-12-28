Convicted Josh Duggar Accuses Officers Of 'Restraining' Him During Interrogation At Arkansas Car Lot, Claims He Was 'Blindsided' As He Fights For Appeal
Reality star-turned-convict Josh Duggar claimed he was "restrained" by federal agents during the interrogation at his Arkansas car lot, RadarOnline.com has learned as he serves more than 12 years behind bars on child pornography charges.
The 19 Kids & Counting alum filed a response in his appeal for a new trial, claiming he was "blindsided" after being confronted by armed agents "wearing tactical gear" who had "converged in six vehicles."
Duggar immediately reached for his phone as agents executed a search warrant, the defense filing, which categorized it as an interrogation, stated, claiming he was calling his attorney before an agent allegedly took the phone from the former car salesman's hand.
"The Government clings to the notion that Duggar was allegedly told he was free to leave," per the filing first reported on by The Sun, arguing that "he would have effectively had to walk on the shoulder of a rural highway to leave the police-dominated environment."
The filing also fired back at claims he was "not restrained," stating that "Duggar was placed in a police vehicle with two armed agents. He was told his attorney could not join him after he attempted to call counsel, and he had no access to a vehicle."
His legal team also argued the Government's case "was built on a house of cards related to time-and-place metadata," claiming the "district court improperly permitted the Government's expert to offer opinions concerning the metadata and prevented Duggar's expert from accurately testifying about the unreliable methodology [the other] used."
"Finally, law enforcement physically stopped Duggar from contacting his attorney and then interrogated him — requiring suppression," the 30-plus page filing obtained by RadarOnline.com stated. "These issues, individually and collectively, require reversal and a new trial."
This development comes nearly two years after he was arrested and charged with possessing and receiving child porn in April 2021.
Federal prosecutors previously suggested that Duggar downloaded a Linux partition on his work computer to find a way around computer software that monitors internet use.
Duggar was the "only paid employee on the lot" at such times, the prosecutor's office said in a press release.
- 'Rockin' Around The Prison Tree': Convicted Criminal Josh Duggar Enjoying Holiday Tunes With Live Band On Christmas
- 19 Dinner Rolls & Counting: Convicted Sex Pest Josh Duggar Gets Chicken AND Ham For First Prison Christmas Since Sentencing
- Prisoners Ghislaine Maxwell & Josh Duggar Ending Thanksgiving With PB&J, Convicted Sex Creep R. Kelly Gets Lasagna
He was convicted in December 2021.
Soon after his sentencing in May 2022, the defense filed a notice of appeal on June 3, maintaining his innocence throughout the process.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Duggar is still holed up at FCI Seagoville outside of Dallas, where he spent his first Christmas since his sentencing.
A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told RadarOnline.com that the former TLC personality dined on glazed ham paired with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, broccoli cheese and rice casserole, buttered corn on the cob, and two dinner rolls on the holiday.