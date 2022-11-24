Prisoners Ghislaine Maxwell & Josh Duggar Ending Thanksgiving With PB&J, Convicted Sex Creep R. Kelly Gets Lasagna

RadarOnline.com obtained all three of the prisoners' holiday food menus at each of their facilities, and while there are more than 800 miles between Maxwell and Duggar, we can reveal their dinner will consist of one common item that would make any four-year-old happy.

However, R. Kelly's last meal on Thursday will be fit for a king — most likely his prison's way of saying sorry to inmates for not serving turkey on Thanksgiving Day.